Campaign Image
Campaign Image

Supporting the Sharp Family

Goal:

 USD $3,200

Raised:

 USD $185

Campaign created by Betty Sharp

Campaign funds will be received by Betty Sharp

Supporting the Sharp Family

Hello, 

I’m a single mother of two wondering children, my daughter is 11 and my son is 7 with ADHD. I adopted my son when he was 1. I recently found a new home for us but the move in cost is a little much for me at the moment. I’m able to move in 4/1 but I have to have 1st & last rent plus security deposit. I have enough for my security deposit. I’m just looking for a little helping hand for the rest. But my main goal is to build my credit so I can buy a single family home for my kids and I! Anything is appreciated. With the cost of living and food, it’s a little much on a single mother who is looking for better! 

Thank you for you’re kindness 

God Bless:) 

The Sharp family 

TK, Trinton & I 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
30 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo