Support for the Makhlouf family

This fund is being set up to help Joe and Jenni (Tyson) Makhlouf during this difficult time of medical emergencies and lack of income due to Joe's illness. Jenni has literally been fighting for her husbands life, not to mention trying to keep life as "normal" as possible for their kids. She has been so strong, and deserves to have time to herself to help cope with all she has been dealing with. She had hoped to go to Paris for our AWJ household retreat this June, however, after Joes medical emergency and the expenses that came with it, she let go of that hope. But our AWJ retreat leader, Michelle, will not allow that to happen! She put out the word that Jenni needs our help. This campaign has been set up so we can support our sister in Christ. While Jenni has been gifted an airplane ticket for our Paris AWJ trip this June, all other expenses still need to be addressed, such as food, travel, and misc. costs. Any amount we can raise that Jenni does not need for the Paris trip, will be donated to the Makhlouf family to help during this very difficult time.