Make A Taco

Watch Asa's story on YouTube here.

In March, 2024, my 22-year-old son Asa was diagnosed with T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (T-Cell ALL) with CNS3. My name is Rusty and I'm Asa's dad. I want to tell you Asa's cancer battle story, as briefly as I can, and extend an invitation on his behalf. Asa does not know we're doing this, so please keep this in confidence and far away from his social media feed.

D-Day and First Month

In March 2024, Asa was sick and couldn't get over a cough. On his 3rd trip to the doctor, they finally ordered a chest X-Ray that catapulted him through 4 hospitals, which included the PICU over several days, and eventually to a diagnosis of T-Cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (aka T-Cell ALL) with CNS-3 (Central Nervous System). ALL is a childhood cancer so Asa was transferred to Primary Children's Hospital in SLC. Asa had a tumor in his chest that grew so rapidly and so large (6.5") that it displaced his trachea, collapsed his left lung, and put pressure on his heart. A lumbar puncture came back positive for cancer in his spinal fluid. Imaging showed the cancer beginning to spread into his head including around his eye. Only 5% of T-Cell ALL cases spread to the spinal fluid. They gauge the extent of cancer in the spinal fluid on a scale of 0-5 with 5 as the worst. Asa was 500! This was the CNS-3 (central nervous system) part of his diagnosis. Based upon this, I estimate Asa was in the top 1% of the worst cases of T-Cell ALL.

Prior to Asa's diagnosis, he was committed to going to the gym, eating healthy, and weighed in at a lean 185# at 6'. Asa's treatments were lifesaving, but very rough. He had a drain tube placed in his left lung twice. That tube emptied blood and fluid via gravity that was captured and closely measured and monitored. He spent about a week in ICU where he was on 24 hour dialysis via tubes coming out his neck. In three and a half weeks, he lost 50 lbs and was reduced to "skin and bones"! He was given tons of chemo including some administered directly into his spine through a "back poke". He courageously endured 10 days of radiation treatments to his cranium aka brain. True to a warrior's cancer journey, he was given too many medications to mention. He lost all his hair and his older brother responded by shaving his head too. The chemo gave Asa neuropathy, making it very difficult to walk. It also caused him a major seizure. If you have a seizure, you can't drive for 6 months after. Due to the seizure and Asa's neuropathy, Asa wouldn't drive again for 13 months after diagnosis.

Treatment Phases

It's important to understand the two phases of Asa's treatments. First, is the a 9 month Induction phase which is characterized by very harsh chemo treatments. Second, is maintenance phase which is about 20 months of less potent, less frequent chemo treatments. His medical team told Asa they've never seen anyone able to work professionally during induction phase. Life could resume back to near-normal in the maintenance phase.

Living Arrangement

Asa wanted to keep his life as normal as possible and stay close to his chief oncologist at Primary Children's Hospital (PCH) in SLC, so he decided to continue living with his brother in Saratoga Springs, Utah. This was 15 minutes from an infusion center and about an hour from PCH. To be able to do this, Asa decided he needed to work. His employer, who was wonderfully supportive, give Asa a fully-remote job.

Grit!

Through this past year+, Asa has amazed everyone with his positivity, grit, and perseverance. From diagnosis on, Asa asked his family to guard against people bringing "melancholy" into his room; he wanted positivity instead. On occasions when Asa was on a video meeting for work, he would have to turn off video so he could throw up and then turn the video back on and continue the meeting. His mom and I have never heard him complain. Things have hit him hard, but he's absorbed those mental blows, gathered himself, and pushed forward with a renewed resolve. He has done this daily for over a year!

Great News Day

Asa's mom and I know a little something about cancer fights. Eight years ago I was diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL), underwent 6 months of chemo, enjoyed a few years of remission, then monitoring as it reoccurred, and then began another round of treatments in January. We know, from that ordeal, there two things that lift the spirits of cancer patients the most: visits and good news days!

The Ask

So now for my ask: I'd like your help in giving Asa a huge good news day. A GREAT NEWS DAY!!! As you can tell, Asa is determined! Asa currently has an old, tired Saturn car. His wish is a small, 4x4 truck he could take to hiking trailheads and camping adventures. This guy has even managed, through all this, to save up approximately $7,000 via the sale of his old car, tax refund, and work. His ultimate wish is a Toyota Tacoma; what many call a Taco. Asa plans to return to college and become a physical therapist. He could use reliable vehicle to get him through school. Since Asa is now 23, he's too old for Make-A-Wish. So we're attempting to do it ourselves and call it Make-A-Taco!

Why Crowd-fund?

Asa's mom and I have been covering all Asa's medical bills. We've traveled 600 miles round trip on average weekly in since May 2024 to get Asa to his treatments. We put 30+K miles on our vehicle. We've had tons of hotel costs. We're paying our own medical bills since we're fighting Leukemia on two fronts. I've also been unemployed the last three months. We feel absolutely blessed to be able to do what we have, but it has been a financial strain. Even if we bought Asa a truck, it wouldn't be nearly as meaningful and he might not even accept it. But a crowd-funded truck has infinitely deeper meaning. It says all those givers are pulling for Asa, that they're proud of him, they love him, are inspired by him, want to take part in granting his wish, and give him a great news day!

Goal

Our goal is to raise $20-$25K. We figure we can get a decent, reliable, used Toyota Tacoma truck for that budget. If we exceed that, the money will by a bed-rack and tent and maybe a few other overlanding items. If we exceed that, we'll use the rest for Asa's education and future cancer treatment costs.

Give/Share

If you can, please give. Please share this with your friends to spread the word; it's free! If you give and share, we can make this happen! We figure if 500 people donate $20-$50, we'll collectively make Asa's wish come true. If you have items, services, or connections that you think would help us, please email us at MakeATaco4Asa@gmail.com. In the near future, we look forward to the sharing Asa's SURPRISE GREAT NEWS DAY!