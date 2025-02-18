Help with funeral costs

On May 14, 2021 my daughter Maegan Callahan (16), was diagnosed with Stage IV Group IV Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,MN. She has had both proton and photon radiation, as been on Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy twice(through her PICC line), and oral chemo once. She just finished her 5th treatment cycle a month ago. The good news: Her existing tumors have not grown and no new tumors were found.She has around 5-7 tumors scatters throughout her torso area. The bad news is that they have not decreased in size either. She will be starting another Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy while taking oral chemo within the next 2-4 weeks. Which means we will have to travel once every week three times a month for a round trip of 6 hours. All previous treatments we have had to travel 3-7 hours away from home to get. With some of them staying in Rochester for 2-8 weeks for the photon and proton radiation. While doing the Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy we have had to make extra trips at minimum once a week for platelets and blood transfusions.She has almost passed away twice due to chemotherapy tanking her blood counts. She is unable to walk properly due to the initial cancer cutting off the nerve to her left leg. It has been a work in progress for 3 years. Thanks to the help from family, friends, and the some community organizations. I have been able to stay home with her since her diagnosis. I know times have been tough on everyone these last 3 years, but any help would be greatly appreciated. I will try and keep this updated as much as I can. Thank you for your time.

