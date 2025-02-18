Help with funeral costs

Goal:
USD $15,000
Raised:
USD $140
Campaign funds will be received by BRINTON CALLAHAN
On May 14, 2021 my daughter Maegan Callahan (16), was diagnosed with Stage IV Group IV Alveolar Rhabdomyosarcoma (ARMS) cancer at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester,MN. She has had both proton and photon radiation, as been on Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy twice(through her PICC line), and oral chemo once. She just finished her 5th treatment cycle a month ago. The good news: Her existing tumors have not grown and no new tumors were found.She has around 5-7 tumors scatters throughout her torso area. The bad news is that they have not decreased in size either. She will be starting another Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy while taking oral chemo within the next 2-4 weeks. Which means we will have to travel once every week three times a month for a round trip of 6 hours. All previous treatments we have had to travel 3-7 hours away from home to get. With some of them staying in Rochester for 2-8 weeks for the photon and proton radiation. While doing the Intravenous (IV) chemotherapy we have had to make extra trips at minimum once a week for platelets and blood transfusions.She has almost passed away twice due to chemotherapy tanking her blood counts. She is unable to walk properly due to the initial cancer cutting off the nerve to her left leg. It has been a work in progress for 3 years. Thanks to the help from family, friends, and the some community organizations. I have been able to stay home with her since her diagnosis. I know times have been tough on everyone these last 3 years, but any help would be greatly appreciated. I will try and keep this updated as much as I can. Thank you for your time.
May God bring you peace and comfort. You are in our prayers. May her memory be a blessing.
May she rest in peace. She was a great person and friend. One of the best I have ever had.
February 24th, 2025
Maegan passed away in my arms Feb 18th, 2025 at about 10 p.m. It was sudden and quick. Rest in Peace our Buttercup.
February 16th, 2025
Update: Maegan was placed on hospice care Dec 4th, 2024. I am not sure how long she has left, but I have already started planning her funeral. She wants to be buried and I have already bought two plots. One is for her and the other is for myself when that day comes. Since I have not been working to stay at home with her the last 4 years. I would greatly appreciate any help on covering funeral costs.
December 16th, 2024
After almost 4 years since Maegan's diagnosis and the start of her treatment, they are no longer preventing tumors from growing and new ones have also appeared. Maegan has decided that hospice is the best choice for her and her battle will soon come to an end. Thank you all for the prayers and support.
November 8th, 2024
October 27th, 2024
Scans will be done on the Oct. 31st to see if any shrinkage of her existing tumors has taken place. Hopefully no new ones are discovered. Her existing tumors have not shown any decrease in size for over 2 1/2 years. They will most likely keep doing the current treatment plan after the scans are done.
