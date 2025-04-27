Madrigal Vehicle Fund

Campaign Image

Arthur and Aida have recently experienced a major setback, as the transmission on their only vehicle has failed. They are earnestly working and seeking the Lord about this, so we aren't seeking to just step in and resolve the vehicle challenge for them. However, we are hopeful that the GBC family can come together to help alleviate this very practical problem.

The Griffith Family
$ 25.00 USD
48 minutes ago

We will be praying that God opens the door for you to find reliable transportation. 🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 75.00 USD
4 hours ago

Congratulations on your upcoming wedding! God bless.

