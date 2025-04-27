Madrigal Honeymoon Expenses

Raised:
USD $235
Campaign funds will be received by Timothy Smith
Help the Grace Bible Church family bless Arthur & Aida Madrigal on their honeymoon in Big Bear, CA. The lodging has already been given, so funds raised will go towards trip expenses, such as food & fuel.
As you start your Marriage remember to always put Christ first! We’re excited to see how the Lord uses you guys for His Glory. 🙌
