Maddie’s 4H Market Lamb Project

Maddie is starting her 1st year with a 4H market lamb with the goal of selling it at the Yamhill County Fair 4H auction in August. This being her first year, she does not have much in the way of equipment (livestock blower, clippers, trim stand being the big ones) or supplies. She is looking for generous sponsors who would like to donate to Maddie’s lamb project to help her have a successful first year.





Thank you for donating to Maddie’s project. We are so grateful. 💜