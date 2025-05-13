Madeline Salinas Mustang Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $2,000
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Angela Salinas
Funding up-and-coming trainers helps get mustangs out of holding and into loving homes. I plan to show my mustang, Cricket in the Branded Bonanza to be held in Tyler, Tx this September. Your donations not only help with travel and training costs, but with daily care and maintenance. Donations of $25 or more will receive a notebook featuring original artwork of three of my favorite mustangs. Donations of $50 or more will receive a custom made hat featuring a mustang-inspired embroidered logo designed by my mom and me. Your generous contributions make pursuing my passion possible, and will help another beautiful American mustang find its forever home. Thank you for your support!
Good luck in TX! I will proudly wear the hat!
Good luck Maddie!!!
Best of luck Maddie and Cricket!
