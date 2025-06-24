Campaign Image

Hope for Uganda's Children

Monthly Goal:

 USD $500

Total Raised:

 USD $105

Raised this month:

 USD $60

Campaign created by Damon Shirk

Campaign funds will be received by Damon Shirk

Hello! My name is Kasadha, and I am the founding director of missionary Uganda Charity Organization(MUCO) in Uganda. We care for orphaned and vulnerable children by providing them with shelter, food, clothing, education, and the love of Christ.


Currently, we are going through a very difficult season. The children are in need of food, basic supplies, and housing support. Our local resources have been stretched thin, and we are praying for support from kindhearted brothers and sisters around the world.


Your donation, no matter how small, can help us feed these children, pay rent, provide clean water, and meet daily needs.


With your support, we can continue to give these children a safe and loving home where they can grow in hope and faith.


Thank you for being part of our mission to care for "the least of these." God bless you abundantly.

Recent Donations
Show:
Pawel Kiernicki
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
5 days ago

Damon Shirk
$ 50.00 USD
28 days ago

Damon Shirk
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Prayer Requests

