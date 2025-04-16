MRI for labour injury

Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out with a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit. After the birth of my second child, I experienced complications with the epidural—it failed, numbing only my left leg and leaving the rest of my body without relief. Once the numbness wore off, I was met with intense, ongoing pain in my lower back and pelvic area.





Living with hypermobility, I sought out a physiotherapist who specializes in this condition. After a thorough assessment, he suspected that my SI joints and lower lumbar spine were sprained. I followed every recommendation—exercises, heat, ice, rest—but the pain never improved.





My family doctor referred me to neurology, where I underwent nerve testing. The results came back normal. But despite my continued symptoms, I was told that without abnormal nerve findings, they couldn’t order an MRI through the public system. I was left in limbo—told to return to my family doctor, who then offered cortisone injections without any clear diagnosis. When I asked for an X-ray, I was told it likely wouldn’t show the issue, and that was the end of the discussion.





It’s now been over six months of daily pain. I can no longer play with my toddler the way I used to, and I struggle just to lift and care for my baby. It’s heartbreaking.





There is a private MRI clinic in my city, but the cost is significant. Because my pain spans both the lower lumbar and sacral regions, the scan must cover both areas—totaling $1,980 plus tax. I’ve attached the price list from Mayfair Diagnostics for transparency.





I never imagined I'd have to ask for help like this, but I’m at a point where I can’t wait any longer. If our healthcare system can’t offer answers, I feel I have no other option but to seek them out on my own. I just want to know what’s wrong so I can begin to heal—for myself, and for my children.





Any amount helps, and I am truly grateful for your kindness, support, and willingness to share. Thank you for reading.





With love and hope,

Hailey (Midnight)