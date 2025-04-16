MRI for labour injury

Goal:
CAD $2,109
Raised:
CAD $679
Hi everyone,
I'm reaching out with a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit. After the birth of my second child, I experienced complications with the epidural—it failed, numbing only my left leg and leaving the rest of my body without relief. Once the numbness wore off, I was met with intense, ongoing pain in my lower back and pelvic area.
Living with hypermobility, I sought out a physiotherapist who specializes in this condition. After a thorough assessment, he suspected that my SI joints and lower lumbar spine were sprained. I followed every recommendation—exercises, heat, ice, rest—but the pain never improved.
My family doctor referred me to neurology, where I underwent nerve testing. The results came back normal. But despite my continued symptoms, I was told that without abnormal nerve findings, they couldn’t order an MRI through the public system. I was left in limbo—told to return to my family doctor, who then offered cortisone injections without any clear diagnosis. When I asked for an X-ray, I was told it likely wouldn’t show the issue, and that was the end of the discussion.
It’s now been over six months of daily pain. I can no longer play with my toddler the way I used to, and I struggle just to lift and care for my baby. It’s heartbreaking.
There is a private MRI clinic in my city, but the cost is significant. Because my pain spans both the lower lumbar and sacral regions, the scan must cover both areas—totaling $1,980 plus tax. I’ve attached the price list from Mayfair Diagnostics for transparency.
I never imagined I'd have to ask for help like this, but I’m at a point where I can’t wait any longer. If our healthcare system can’t offer answers, I feel I have no other option but to seek them out on my own. I just want to know what’s wrong so I can begin to heal—for myself, and for my children.
Any amount helps, and I am truly grateful for your kindness, support, and willingness to share. Thank you for reading.
With love and hope,
Hailey (Midnight)
"Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." - Galatians 6:2
April 16th, 2025
