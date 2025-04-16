Campaign Image

MRI for labour injury

Goal:

 CAD $2,109

Raised:

 CAD $679

Campaign created by Hailey Bausmer

MRI for labour injury

Hi everyone,

I'm reaching out with a heavy heart and a hopeful spirit. After the birth of my second child, I experienced complications with the epidural—it failed, numbing only my left leg and leaving the rest of my body without relief. Once the numbness wore off, I was met with intense, ongoing pain in my lower back and pelvic area.


Living with hypermobility, I sought out a physiotherapist who specializes in this condition. After a thorough assessment, he suspected that my SI joints and lower lumbar spine were sprained. I followed every recommendation—exercises, heat, ice, rest—but the pain never improved.


My family doctor referred me to neurology, where I underwent nerve testing. The results came back normal. But despite my continued symptoms, I was told that without abnormal nerve findings, they couldn’t order an MRI through the public system. I was left in limbo—told to return to my family doctor, who then offered cortisone injections without any clear diagnosis. When I asked for an X-ray, I was told it likely wouldn’t show the issue, and that was the end of the discussion.


It’s now been over six months of daily pain. I can no longer play with my toddler the way I used to, and I struggle just to lift and care for my baby. It’s heartbreaking.


There is a private MRI clinic in my city, but the cost is significant. Because my pain spans both the lower lumbar and sacral regions, the scan must cover both areas—totaling $1,980 plus tax. I’ve attached the price list from Mayfair Diagnostics for transparency.


I never imagined I'd have to ask for help like this, but I’m at a point where I can’t wait any longer. If our healthcare system can’t offer answers, I feel I have no other option but to seek them out on my own. I just want to know what’s wrong so I can begin to heal—for myself, and for my children.


Any amount helps, and I am truly grateful for your kindness, support, and willingness to share. Thank you for reading.


With love and hope,

Hailey (Midnight)

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 CAD
17 minutes ago

"Carry each other’s burdens, and in this way you will fulfill the law of Christ." - Galatians 6:2

Ron
$ 100.00 CAD
19 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
50 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 29.00 CAD
52 minutes ago

Updates

Update #1

April 16th, 2025

Update Update #1 Image

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo