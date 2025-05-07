Miles Morgan Legal Defense Fund

Please help support a mother in her fight to ensure her son, Miles Morgan, receives the fair trial he deserves. Miles is a dedicated Christian, and a proud veteran of the United States Armed Forces who bravely served two tours in Afghanistan. In his service, Miles risked everything for his country, and now he urgently needs our help to secure essential legal representation and resources.

Navigating the legal system can be overwhelmingly difficult, especially when resources are limited. Our goal is to ensure that Miles receives a fair and just trial, giving him the best possible opportunity to defend himself and have his voice heard clearly in court.

Your support is crucial to achieving justice for Miles. Every contribution, no matter how big or small, directly helps provide Miles with the defense and resources he needs during this challenging time. Your generosity will not only help secure experienced legal counsel but will also offer immense comfort and hope to Miles and his family, showing them they are not alone.

We deeply appreciate any support you can offer to this important cause.