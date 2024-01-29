Support MKs education

Campaign Image

We are the Kent's family serving in Thailand for 13 years. We have two daughters Gracie (Going to be 15 yrs old this June) is in grade 9 and Benye (12 yrs old) is in grade 7. Our kids grew up in the mission field as TCKs (Third culture kid). They are doing Home schooling ACE programe (Accelerated Christian Education). We thank God, they are working very hard and doing very well in their studies. We need financial help to pay for their school tuition fees which is quite heavy for us since we have very limited monthly support for our family. Please pray with us, and if you would consider a donation toward their school education, that would be a great help to our family. Thank you for your generosity. As you do may the Lord reward you back in return. Thank you.
Daniela
฿ 600.00 THB
15 days ago

God bless !

Anonymous Giver
฿ 1500.00 THB
15 days ago

Sending love and prayers

Anonymous Giver
฿ 3300.00 THB
23 days ago

Phil Parker
฿ 3000.00 THB
27 days ago

