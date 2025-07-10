My brother, who is an amazing, loving, caring, God-fearing man, recently experienced a fire at his home in the early hours of the morning. By the grace of God, he, his wife, and his daughter were all able to get out safely, and the fire "only" destroyed their attached garage. While there are losses such as tools and other items that were in the garage, the toxic smoke filled his house and they will not be able to live there for six months. His family has a small farm with cows, horses, and chickens, but they are now forced to find a place to rent until they can return home. Sudden unexpected expenses and finding a way to care for his animals during this time will be difficult and expensive.

My brother is the type of man who helps anyone and is incredibly kind and generous. I am blessed beyond words to call him my brother. Please consider helping his family in this time of need. Thank you so much for reading and considering helping. May God bless you and keep you safe.