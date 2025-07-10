Goal:
USD $5,000
Raised:
USD $550
Campaign funds will be received by Monica Kluger
My brother, who is an amazing, loving, caring, God-fearing man, recently experienced a fire at his home in the early hours of the morning. By the grace of God, he, his wife, and his daughter were all able to get out safely, and the fire "only" destroyed their attached garage. While there are losses such as tools and other items that were in the garage, the toxic smoke filled his house and they will not be able to live there for six months. His family has a small farm with cows, horses, and chickens, but they are now forced to find a place to rent until they can return home. Sudden unexpected expenses and finding a way to care for his animals during this time will be difficult and expensive.
My brother is the type of man who helps anyone and is incredibly kind and generous. I am blessed beyond words to call him my brother. Please consider helping his family in this time of need. Thank you so much for reading and considering helping. May God bless you and keep you safe.
Praying all goes well for your brother and his family.
"Thank you so much for your generosity! It means so very much for my family. God bless you!" By Monica Kluger
Positive thoughts and prayers as God guides and comforts this family during this challenging time.
"Thank you, dear friend! Your love and support mean so much to me. May God bless you for your kindness for my family!" By Monica Kluger
Hope all is restored soon!
"Thank you so much for your generous donation! I am truly grateful and humbled that you are willing to help my family in this way. May God bless you!" By Monica Kluger
God bless you during your future endeavors!
"Thank you so much for your generous donation! Words cannot express how grateful and humbled I am that you are willing to help. God bless you!" By Monica Kluger
Praying for you all and surrendering you to Jesus to take care of everything.
July 15th, 2025
We are so grateful for each of you for your prayers and donations! It is truly making a difference. My brother found out his insurance will pay for long term home rental, and through the grace of God, a neighbor has a rental that just opened up that they can use. And it's in walking distance of their home so they can easily take care of their animals!
Your donations are helping to pay for the daily necessities that they have suddenly found themselves without uch as clothing. Thank you for all you've done and you are in our prayers!
