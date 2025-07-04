Finding my calling and chasing God

It was at a church camp where I finally listened to God’s calling of doing full time ministry. Realizing that doing anything else wasn’t enough for him, because He has prepared a mission for me and I can do nothing else but listen.

The journey from that moment has not been easy, but it has been joyful. Understanding the Lord has a call for me and he wants me and has chosen me to be his hands and feet.

I am stepping into YWAM's Discipleship Training School (DTS), to further flesh out what ministry the Lord has called me to and to fully understand His will for me. This is where I will be able to fulfill the great commission as all Christians should.

Yet, every step into this new chapter has its price tag. My heart’s desire to serve comes at a cost: $13,000 for the 5-month program including accommodation, meals, and training materials—money I do not have without your help. This isn't just about me though; it’s about all of us joining together in faith to answer God’s call.

I’m excited to be doing this with others because of the accountability and fellowship that is needed so heavily as we are able to share the gospel and love the world around us.

But it takes more than courage; it requires support from fellow believers like you, each contributing in their own unique way towards this common goal of sharing the love of Christ worldwide. Your donation isn’t just money—it’s a vote of confidence for those who believe they can change the world one step at a time!

Will you join me on this faith-filled adventure? Will you help make this dream a reality by donating whatever amount feels right to you, knowing every penny goes towards transforming not just my future but potentially countless lives around the globe? Let’s turn hope into action. Let’s invest in tomorrow today with your generous gift.

Remember: "He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with your God." (Micah 6:8) That's a journey we can all take together—let’s make it count!

Thank you for reading this and if you’re not able to financially support me, please my brother and sisters in Christ, support me thru prayer for me and those I’ll be able to reach.

-In his name Micah Proctor



