Middle East Kingdom Assignment

This June we will be embarking with a small team on a Kingdom Assignment to the Middle East with a concentration in Israel. Our focus will be to tear down spiritual stongholds that have existed in the region for thousands of years. Much research into the historical and archaeological significance of each site we will encounter has been done to prepare us for this monumental task.

A little bit about ourselves:

We will celebrate 25 years of marriage this summer. Looking back, we can see God's hand in everything as He directed our steps to this extraordinary opportunity. Through life's seasons, He has raised us up to be forerunners for the Kingdom.

For the majority of our marriage, we were told that we would be unable to have children due to medical issues, but GOD!!! Six years ago we were blessed with the most wonderful gift, a child. God has used this awesome blessing to bring us back into alignment with His plans and purposes. Inspired by God's faithfulness, we have delved into our family ancestry, and have uncovered a rich heritage of Christianity and Judaism. As a result, we have traveled all over the United States on directed assignments which link both our family history and advancing the Kingdom of God.

We thank you for taking the time to read about our journey and for any donation you would give. But, we also covet your prayers as the places we will be traveling to are those which the enemy of our souls would prefer to remain unaffected. May God bless you in this season of giving!