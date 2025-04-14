Supporting MD with counseling

MD and her husband were critically injured in accident a few years ago. The emotional and psychological results of those injuries have increased, not lessened over those years, and MD is seeking counseling. A compounding result of those injuries has been a loss of income.

I respectfully ask for funds to be donated to a limit of $2200 dollars via this Give Send Go account, and all monies will be paid directly to the Counselor, Rebecca S. Wachsler, Licensed Professional Counselor, MEd, LPC, NCC, CCTP, in Brenham, Texas. Transparency will be available on request to the distribution of funds via GiveSendGo. Once $2200 is received, the request will be discontinued



