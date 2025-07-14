Support MCGA In A Trivial Lawsuit

DISCLAIMER * ALL FUNDS WILL BE REFUNDED IF NORTHERN PERSPECTIVE DECIDES TO DROP THIS AND LET ME AND THEM MOVE ON WITH OUR LIVES. DONATIONS ARE ANONYMOUS.

On June 18 Northern Perspective published a legal letter citing a very specific accusation of defamation. They refused to provide specific examples of the supposed defamation, and when they did eventually provide screenshots those did not REMOTELY reflect the statements they claimed I made.

They wanted to force me to apologize and delete all posts related to them and claimed they would release me from their pending lawsuit if I did. To save stress and money I chose to comply. I was in the midst of complying when I was notified that even if I followed their instructions to a T they intended to sue me for Money anyway.

I was acting in good faith and complying with Northern Perspective's demands that I apologize for something I did not say. Unfortunately I have been informed that they want to try to sue me for a large sum of money anyway; Comply Or Not.

I am being forced to defend myself in Superior Court against a what seems to be a trivial Lawsuit for alleged defamation. I cannot afford an attorney and will have to defend myself.

If you support me please consider donating what you can.



