MCA 5K Race and Fun Run

Welcome to the Give Send Go page for Milford Christian Academy's 5K fundraiser! By donating through this page, you'll be automatically registered for the race. Alternatively, you can also choose to register and pay in person on the day of the event using cash, check, or online payment.

The funds raised will support our small local non-profit private school and promote community engagement, while offering local businesses a chance to showcase their brands. This year's race will take place on May 17th, with registration starting at 7:30 AM.

Early registration costs $30 and includes a t-shirt while supplies last. If you register on the day of the event, there will be an additional $5 fee. We also have a fun run for children under 10, with a registration fee of $12. Please make checks payable to MCA, noting "5K/fun run" in the comments section.

There will be an award ceremony recognizing the top two male and female finishers in each age group.