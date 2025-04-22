Moccasins Across America

Once again I feel The Lord leading me to a place unknown. I’ve recently been contacted by a dear sister in Christ to join her and others in a pilgrimage across the United States to bring healing to the land and attention to the great First Nations People.

I have been called before in service to The Lord and feel strongly that I must go. This is a total and complete step of faith and I don’t have the means nor resources to leave all behind and go but I do know that my Father loves me and that He will provide.

i believe I will have many opportunities to share The Gospel and I have full confidence that God will prepare the path before me.

I have no other support than what you give. I don’t know where I’ll be staying or how I will pay my bills while I’m gone. But those things are minor and pale in comparison to being faithful to what God has called me to do.

The movement I have been called to join can be found at www.sacrednationrises.org Any money given will help sustain me while I’m gone as well as pay bills here at home. Any money given above and beyond I will use to sew into the lives of those I come into contact with.

Please take a step of faith with me and financially give. And let us honor and recognize the great First Nations People together.

Thank you for your time.

God Bless