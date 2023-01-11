Lyric’s Fight

On January 9, 2023, Lyric, who is just 3 years old, was diagnosed with Leukemia. His fight has now begun to battle this cancer.

This adorable, sweet little boy, who should be playing and laughing, is now in a hospital fighting against a disease that no child should ever have to face.

Prior to this Lyric loved to play basketball and soccer and other sports at the the YMCA in Beaver Dam, WI. He loves Iron Man, Spider man and super heroes. He has a baby brother that just turned one year old that looks up to Lyric and is missing him while he has been in the hospital.

As you can imagine, with any kind of medical treatments to this extent, comes overwhelming costs. This beautiful family needs your prayers and help. His moms will need financial help with medical costs not covered, time lost at work (no leave time) and daycare costs for his baby brother and other expenses while Lyric is being treated. I am praying we can help this beautiful family through this horrible ordeal. Any donation big or small is appreciated.

If you prefer to mail a card, please select “PRAY” and send a request. We will email you the address, or you may contact a family member.

All funds go directly to Amanda and Fawn Schmitt for expenses related to the treatment and care of Lyric.

Thank you for your generosity!