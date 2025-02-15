A friend in desperate need

Give send go for Lynne Watson

Dear community, I am creating this fundraiser for an old friend of mine. We lost touch some years back but never forgot about each other. She recently called me out of desperation and lack of willingness to live anymore due to a long fight of a multi-parasitic infection she has been dealing with for over 10 years and has had no help from Western Medicine. Her story is quite unique in the United States but has opened my eyes to parasitic infections that we all may face but do not realize. Once a beautiful girl who was making a 6 figure income, yet now has basically lost her livelihood and her health due to her failing health. She has exhausted her finances trying to get the help she needs and even though she is embarrassed and hesitant to ask for help, she has no other alternatives. She is on disability now and might lose her apartment soon. I love the platform of GiveSendGo and know this is a Christian organization and feel that people on this site are honest, loving people and want to help. I have never set anything up like this before but didn’t know what else to do for her. I have many pictures of what her face and head looks like from the parasitic infestation, but out of respect for her and not wanting to be too graphic, I will only show a couple, but with her approval can show more if requested. This is a real and serious thing and we will accept any help or information on guidance on where to turn to next. She needs funds for medicine, testing, and Parasitic protocols from a Doctor or NP that is versed in this type of situation. Any donation is extremely appreciated, as this will help her get much needed medical attention and help her pay her bills so she can get back on her feet. Thank you for time and consideration by reading this post.