House fire

Monday morning, my sister woke up to her kitchen on fire. The house was thick with smoke, but she was able to put it out. She has been staying with her daughter because the house, though barely livable, has heavy smoke damage. All of her furniture and clothing is unusable and she will need to somehow get the smoke smell out of the house and repair the kitchen. She didn’t have insurance and due to declining health, can only work part time. Financial help is greatly appreciated and we appreciate any prayers you could send her way for wisdom in knowledge of HOW to put her home back right.