Lunders mission to Roma of Romania 2025

We’re excited to share that Jimmy and Nate are heading to Romania on mission this October! A team from our church is joining with local missionaries in eastern Romania to minister to the Roma (gypsy) people, a group that faces many challenges including poverty, discrimination, and limited access to education and resources. As an insular culture that is nominally Muslim, many Roma people in this area have not had the good news of Jesus Christ presented to them, so our team is going to help the local missionaries in establishing relationships, serving the community, and sharing the Gospel when opportunities arise, with the ultimate aim of establishing ongoing ministry among the Roma. We are excited to see what God will do, and would love to have you partner with us in prayer as we prepare to go, and—if you feel led—to help support us financially.

The Mission

In Romania, the Roma people face significant challenges, including poverty, discrimination, and limited access to education and resources. The Roma community in the city we’re targeting has Turkish roots and is nominally Muslim, and crime and domestic violence is all too common. Alongside our local missionary partners, our team will work to share the love of Christ through acts of service, building relationships, and meeting practical needs. We’ll assist with community projects, share the Gospel, and encourage the local church in their ongoing efforts to bring hope and transformation to these precious people. This trip is a chance to be the hands and feet of Jesus, showing His compassion in tangible ways to those who might never have seen the joy and hope that comes from the Gospel of Jesus.

The Details

The estimated total cost of this trip is $4,500 for Nate and myself. This amount covers airfare, lodging, meals, transportation, and ministry supplies. This represents a substantial amount for our family, but we believe in the eternal value of this trip, and are stepping out in faith to raise the necessary funds, and would be deeply grateful for your partnership.

How you can help

Pray! There are so many logistical and spiritual needs for this trip, and I suspect that most of you with missions trip experience will know that our success won’t rely on human endeavor or ingenuity, but leaning on our God in prayer to accomplish the good works He invites us to partner in. Here are a few items you can pray for:

1) The unity, safety, and effectiveness of our team. If we are to clearly communicate Christ’s love to the Romanian and Roma people, our team needs unity of purpose, selflessness, and patience through all obstacles we will undoubtedly face.

2) The hearts of the Roma people. The gospel of Jesus reaches across all cultures, ethnicities, and life circumstances, so we want to clearly communicate that good news, and pray that the people with whom we interact are prepared to receive it.

3) Our own culture shock and adaptability. This will be Nate’s first trip outside the US, and it’s been over 20 years since I (Jimmy) was in eastern Europe, so we want to prepare as well as we can to get outside of our American bubble and be ready to respond with love and resilience to whatever we come across.

4) The local church in Romania. As mentioned, we’re partnering with Romanian missionaries who are hoping to establish an ongoing ministry among the Roma, so we want Romanian Christians to be encouraged and be able to carry on working with this people group long after we’ve gone (though we hope there are opportunities to come back in the future!).

On a personal note, I am very excited that Nate and I are taking this trip together, and I can’t think of a better introduction for him to see God work in places that will feel very far from home. We have been warned that since the Roma people have a somewhat insular culture and are often seen as outsiders in their own countries, they can be a difficult group to reach out to, but they are people loved by our God and we are praying that our efforts can help start inroads that will have long-lasting effects. Thank you for considering partnership with us!