Help Support Luke & His Family

On Wednesday March 19th, 2025, while crossing Southland and Macleod Luke was struck by a vehicle. Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital in life threatening condition, where he received multiple surgeries. He has suffered a collapsed lung, torn bladder, liver and diaphragm, multiple broken bones, and numerous stitches to his face, neck, and torso.





Luke is a father of 4 amazing children who are all devastated that their Dad is in this condition.





As a labourer, Luke will be unable to work for the foreseeable future as he works diligently to get through what looks to be a long process of healing. Although he is stabilized and is slowly recovering, he is still receiving acute care from hospital staff, and round-the-clock attention from his family.





Thank you everyone for your countless prayers and many acts of kindness and sacrifice. It has been a tremendous help and source of Grace for Luke and his family.





Whether or not you are able to assist financially in these times when so many are struggling financially, we would ask that you would continue to keep Luke in your prayers. These are the most important of all gifts. Thank you so much, from Luke, his children, and all his family for all the love you have shown.





Thank you to the paramedics and emergency doctors, nurses, and staff who worked to save Luke's life in the hours and days following Luke's accident.





All funds will go towards Luke’s recovery and family. ❤️



