Supporting our friend Luiz Claudio

Help Luiz Claudio Fight Sarcoma and Get Back on His Feet

If you’ve ever been touched by the music or ministry of Luiz Claudio—also known as Claudio Marzullo—you know he has a gift for bringing people together, uplifting spirits, and sharing hope through his voice and his heart. Now, our beloved friend needs our help as he faces the fight of his life.

Luiz has been diagnosed with Sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Right now, doctors are still searching for the origin of the disease, but what they do know is that it has spread to both of his lungs. This has led to a series of complications, including blood in his lungs, dangerously low hemoglobin, and the need for ongoing blood transfusions. He's been hospitalized for weeks, and so far, there’s no timeline for when he might be able to go home.

The emotional and physical toll of this battle is immense, but the financial burden is just as overwhelming. Like so many with serious illnesses, Luiz is facing enormous medical bills on top of the everyday costs of living—rent, food, utilities, and all the basics that don’t stop just because illness strikes. Unable to work and with no end in sight, Luiz’s needs are urgent and real.

Luiz is more than a patient; he’s a cherished friend and mentor to so many, beloved in churches and communities across Brazil, the USA, and Europe. As a singer, worship leader, and songwriter, his music has inspired countless people, and his kindness has left a lasting mark on everyone who knows him. Now it’s our turn: let’s come together and show Luiz the same love and support he has given to so many of us.

Your donation will go directly to helping Luiz cover his medical expenses and essential living costs during this incredibly tough time. Every gift—large or small—will help ease the burden and give him the chance to focus on healing instead of finances.

Let’s rally around Luiz and make sure he knows he’s not fighting alone. Thank you in advance for your generosity, your prayers, and your support!