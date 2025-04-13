Loving the Langes & Overcoming Medical Challenges

Erika, a beloved school bus driver, wife and mother, is facing a difficult cancer journey while dealing with past medical challenges with her husband. The treatments have made it hard for her to work, adding to their already high medical expenses. Her school (United Christian Academy) & church (Chapel Hill Church) communities are rallying together to support the Langes by raising $10,000 to help cover their medical bills and reduce stress on the family. Your financial contribution & prayers will go a long way in ensuring the Langes can focus on their health and well-being without financial burden. Let's come together to help this amazing family in their time of need!