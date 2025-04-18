When Life Hits Hard, Love Hits Harder

From Music to Monitors: How One Life Changed in a Matter of Hours

Just hours before everything changed, “Young Nick” (his “Brothers in Christ” stage name) called us beaming with hope. He had been offered an opportunity to minister through his music—something that has always been a deep part of his heart. His voice was full of excitement and gratitude, a young man ready to step further into his calling, using his gifts to inspire and uplift others.

But that joy was short-lived.

On Thursday night, April 17th, Nick was out shopping with two friends when he told them he wasn't feeling well. They took a quick bathroom break—but it quickly turned into a nightmare. Nick began vomiting, and then suddenly, he passed out. His friends immediately called 911. On the way to the hospital in the ambulance, Nick stopped breathing and suffered three seizures.

By the time he arrived at the ER, he had started breathing again on his own and was responsive—but things quickly took a turn. His breathing became shallow. He became unresponsive. The doctors had to intubate him and transfer him to another hospital for EEG monitoring. At 4:30 a.m., before the EEG could even begin, Nick had another seizure. And by the afternoon of April 18th, more seizure-like activity was observed. Neurology is now reviewing the EEG to determine exactly what happened and to guide the treatment plan moving forward.

This is not the first time Nick has fought a difficult medical battle.

In June of last year, he experienced a grand mal seizure that left him unable to drive for six months. And just a few months before that, in April, he was hospitalized in the ICU due to a breathing episode related to vocal cord dysfunction—a condition caused by trauma from severe bullying back in 6th grade. That incident, too, left him intubated and fighting for his life.

Despite all of this, Nick has shown immense strength and resilience. He turned 18 in November and worked hard to establish his independence—getting his driver's license in December and pursuing part-time work after a February medical incident at his construction job forced him to step away due to medical restrictions.

He's been doing everything he can to move forward with hope, faith, and a deep desire to live fully. But now, once again, he’s in a hospital bed—facing the unknown, intubated, monitored, and surrounded by beeping machines instead of musical instruments.

As his family, we are beyond grateful that he was able to stay on our health insurance. But even with that coverage, the out-of-pocket costs he will have from a hospitalization of this scale could reach over $6,000, especially with multiple ambulance rides, ICU care, EEG testing, and extended monitoring.

So we are setting up this GiveSendGo campaign so he will have some relief in covering those expenses, as we don’t know at this point how long he will be unable to work. Based off of the prior experience, it seems likely that he may again have driving restrictions. If you're able and feel moved to give, your donation—no matter how small—would help lift a huge weight off all of our shoulders so we can focus on what matters most: Nick’s healing.

Nick has always had a heart for others. In fact, many of you might remember that he once had a fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Hospital linked on his social media, where he’s shared his music and his heart. In the spirit of that same generosity, if donations were to exceed what’s needed for his medical expenses, the remaining funds will be donated to St. Jude’s—because that’s what Nick would want.

To those who have already reached out with love, encouragement, and prayers—thank you. Your support means more than words can say, and truly, the power of prayer cannot be underestimated or understated. And to those considering donating now, thank you in advance for walking with us in this way during such an uncertain time.

Even in the darkest moments, we know that God is with us. We believe this is just another chapter in the story that will one day be used to help others find hope and healing.

**Please donate if you can, share if you’re willing, and above all, continue to pray.

With heartfelt gratitude,

Nick’s Family

Trusting in healing. Holding onto hope.