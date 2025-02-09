Loving Memory of Cheryl

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $450
After a four year battle with pancreatic cancer, Cheryl peacefully joined Larry with God. She was surrounded by her loving daughters and granddaughter. She was preceded by Larry, the soul earner of the family, three years ago. She did not have life insurance or an estate to help with the final costs to celebrate and honor her life. Please help us make Cheryl and Larry’s final wishes come true and rest in peace together.
So very sorry to her of Cheryl’s passing. I know it has been a long hard battle. She and Larry are now enjoying some BBQ and a beverage once again. Hugs and prayers.
We are so very sorry for your loss. Love and prayers 🙏 ❤️
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.