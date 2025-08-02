Love for The Christies

Cancer is not something anyone thinks they will ever really face, especially at a young"er" age... but unfortunately one of my very best friends, Lisa Christie, is in the trenches with her husband, Joseph, who, at 39, has been diagnosed with metastatic colon cancer in early February this year after a rapid progression of symptoms over about a 6-8 week period. As many of you know, Joseph is an incredible father to two great kids, Cate (14) and Cole (11).

After fighting hard for months, his journey is coming to an end.

They have an incredible village of people supporting them and are so incredibly grateful. FIRST AND FOREMOST they ask for your PRAYERS. They believe that God hears our prayers and they desperately need them right now! It is ABSOLUTELY their number one and most important need!!!

Unfortunately, he does not have any life insurance between being a small business owner and just not thinking that you really need it at such a young age. We would love to lift the burden of some of the costs that will be coming up. If you would like to donate, any and all are very much appreciated to help this wonderful family during this difficult time.

They have felt so supported and loved through this very unexpected cancer journey. Their families, church family, friends, and neighbors have all jumped in and helped with any and every need, no questions asked. They can't even wrap their heads around how they would handle ANY of this without the support they have received. Lisa has been VERY clear that "Thank you" just doesn't seem like it will ever be enough but they are truly, truly so thankful!!!

Your donation is absolutely appreciated and your prayers are very much needed!!! Pray for this family as they go through the unimaginable. They love our community so well, so let’s love them back, even if it’s just with your prayers.