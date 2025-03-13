A New Life for Liz

On March 7, 2025, Liz’s mom Dixie left this world to be with Jesus and Liz’s dad Pat who passed 10 years ago. As most of you know, she was Liz’s primary caregiver and companion after Pat died. Liz is surrounded by family who love her deeply but Dixie’s passing leaves her needing to start over in a new place. We know that what mattered most to Dixie was that Liz was taken care of so in lieu of flowers we ask that you donate to support Liz’s future. If you have the ability, please help Liz get her new life started.

