Dominican Republic 2025

Hello all! We hope this email finds you well! We are excited to share an incredible opportunity God has placed before us—to serve on a mission trip to the Dominican Republic. This will be my 7th year to go and Lisa and her daughter’s 2nd year. This trip, last year, solidified Gabby’s decision to go into healthcare and begin her educational journey to becoming a nurse. Our team will be traveling to several bateys, small rural communities originally built for sugarcane workers, where many families live in extreme poverty with limited access to healthcare, education, and essential resources. During our time there, we will be: Fitting people for glasses – helping those with vision impairments see more clearly. Providing medical care – offering much-needed treatment for individuals of all ages. Engaging with children – playing games, sharing love, and hosting Vacation Bible School (VBS). Bringing hope – meeting physical and spiritual needs through acts of service and prayer. To make this mission possible, we are seeking prayer and financial support. Our goal is to raise at least $5,000 (or more) to cover travel, supplies, and resources that will directly impact the people we serve. Would you prayerfully consider partnering with us? Any gift—large or small—will make a meaningful difference. If you feel led to contribute, you can contact Lisa and have her send a link to you OR bring it to us in person. We would love to see you. More than anything, we ask for your prayers—that we may be the hands and feet of Christ, bringing healing, encouragement, and love to those in need. Thank you for your support! Please feel free to reach out with any questions. We would love to share more about this mission and how God is moving in the hearts of His people. Blessings, Christy & Lisa 832-521-3839 Lisa M. Solomon (832) 618-5660 lsolmonangels@gmail.com