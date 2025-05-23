Michael Becca and Asher relief and recovery help

Becca and Michael Homann were blindsided by a surprise emergency C-section at 28 weeks pregnant, putting both Becca and baby’s life in danger. Through prayers and the quick work of the staff at Mayo Clinic, both made it through the surgery. Their little blessing Asher was born on May 21st, 2025, at 12:04 AM. Asher is currently in the NICU at Rochester, and Becca is recovering at Luther Hospital in Eau Claire. Michael and Becca are both so excited to be parents to Asher, but know they are going to be facing a tough road ahead. Your help can make a difference in easing the burden of medical and living expenses, allowing Becca to focus on healing and being with her baby, rather than worrying about finances. Please contribute to Help Becca and Michael's Baby Asher Thrive and bring hope and joy to this young family.