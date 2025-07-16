In Loving Memory of Phuongmalay Lounnarath

November 15, 1949 – July 14, 2025

Phuongmalay Lounnarath was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Born in Vientiane, Laos, she carried with her the rich traditions, strength, and resilience of her homeland. During the golden years of Laos, she was a bright and beautiful Asian “royalty,” admired for her talents and grace.

She and her husband, Khambay, made the courageous journey from communist Laos to the United States to build a better life — one rooted in faith, family, and love. In a remarkable act of bravery, they traveled by foot for 40 days in secret and in hiding, protecting their family as they crossed the Mekong River into Thailand to escape danger. Eventually, they sought asylum and settled south of Atlanta, Georgia, where they became pillars of the growing Lao community and leaders within the Buddhist community.

Phuongmalay had a natural “green thumb” and loved tending to her plants, especially harvesting loads of Asian persimmons each fall from her front yard. She cherished Laotian food and had a sweet yet stubborn spirit that endeared her to all who knew her.

After the passing of her son in 2000 and her husband in 2010, she focused her love and energy on her grandchildren. During her years of illness, she was lovingly cared for by her daughter, Boudhsalinh, and in the final months of her life, at First Baptist Church Jonesboro, she renounced Buddhism and professed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior, embracing the Christian faith that brought her peace and comfort.

Phuongmalay lived a life that embodied love — the kind of love that is patient, kind, and enduring. She fought the good fight, finished her race, and kept the faith. She will be remembered always for her grace, strength, and incredible heart.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Khambay Lounnarath, and her son, Carter Lounnarath. She is survived by her daughter, Boudsalinh Leeth (Scott), her granddaughters Akira Shreeman (Sage) and Akia Ortiz (Gabe), her extended family, and all who were blessed to know her.

In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes your presence, prayers, and support as we gather to honor her life. For those who wish to give a gift in her memory, donations may be made online at www.givesendgo.com/LounnarathFamily, or you may contact (470) 295-7933 for more information.

A service will be held on Saturday, July 26th, 2025, at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church, 100 Lee St., Jonesboro, GA 30236.

