Losing hope but still have a little please help

Some of you that are following my fundraiser will notice things have changed in a huge way. Our family was originally looking for help thinking more locally because we had enjoyed the area we were in. well since the start of this fundraiser i have seen even darker sides to people then i though existed. i grew up in a small community where you knew your neighbor and if your family needed help the neighbors helped. my husband and i have had our ups and down over the years but we just keep pushing. my family has been offered jobs if we can relocate about 4 hours from where we are currently located. so i am asking you please help. this is a great chance for our family as the last few years have only gotten harder due to medical reasons. my husband suffers from chronic pain due to a back injury leaving every disk in his lower back messed up. he also suffers from ptsd, depression, and anxiety and since he got hurt that has only gotten worse. i myself suffer from debilitating migraines that will leave me bed bound which isn't enjoyable at all. now due to the swelling in my head causing my migraines to get worse it is also affecting my eyes. but i have to continue for my family so please help me get my family to where we can get a chance at jobs to get back on our feet. i have been trying to work and support my family the best i can the last few years but this location don't want people who live in a camper. okay help me get my family to a fresh start.

my family has been offered an opportunity that would help us get back on our feet. my daughter has been insulted by employers in this area to the point where her anxiety is causing problems and anyone who knows my daughter will tell you she is very outgoing. few things that will benefit my family with this move is first. jobs we have been offered 3 full time jobs plus discounted place to stay which is a big plus as that will give us a way to start to save and get back on our feet. plus it will get us closer to where my son is planning to start college this fall. Also my daughter is hoping to start school for child development. so please help my family get to a better spot in life so we can continue to thrive and live our American dream. Because see the alternative at the moment no one wants and then we become another one of these homeless that are unworthy of help and it will be very detrimental to our family.