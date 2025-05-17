Losing hope but still have a little please help

Goal:
USD $1,000
Raised:
USD $170
Campaign funds will be received by Diana Donnay
Some of you that are following my fundraiser will notice things have changed in a huge way. Our family was originally looking for help thinking more locally because we had enjoyed the area we were in. well since the start of this fundraiser i have seen even darker sides to people then i though existed. i grew up in a small community where you knew your neighbor and if your family needed help the neighbors helped. my husband and i have had our ups and down over the years but we just keep pushing. my family has been offered jobs if we can relocate about 4 hours from where we are currently located. so i am asking you please help. this is a great chance for our family as the last few years have only gotten harder due to medical reasons. my husband suffers from chronic pain due to a back injury leaving every disk in his lower back messed up. he also suffers from ptsd, depression, and anxiety and since he got hurt that has only gotten worse. i myself suffer from debilitating migraines that will leave me bed bound which isn't enjoyable at all. now due to the swelling in my head causing my migraines to get worse it is also affecting my eyes. but i have to continue for my family so please help me get my family to where we can get a chance at jobs to get back on our feet. i have been trying to work and support my family the best i can the last few years but this location don't want people who live in a camper. okay help me get my family to a fresh start.
my family has been offered an opportunity that would help us get back on our feet. my daughter has been insulted by employers in this area to the point where her anxiety is causing problems and anyone who knows my daughter will tell you she is very outgoing. few things that will benefit my family with this move is first. jobs we have been offered 3 full time jobs plus discounted place to stay which is a big plus as that will give us a way to start to save and get back on our feet. plus it will get us closer to where my son is planning to start college this fall. Also my daughter is hoping to start school for child development. so please help my family get to a better spot in life so we can continue to thrive and live our American dream. Because see the alternative at the moment no one wants and then we become another one of these homeless that are unworthy of help and it will be very detrimental to our family.
May 17th, 2025
Well we were blessed with an offline donation that will help get is a good start to a new beginning. So now starts our adventure. What we are working with for this move is we have a place to go, we have just enough gas money to make it there but will lack the money to survive till our 1st check which will be the the following week. So wish is luck and pray that nothing goes wrong along the way
May 12th, 2025
So here is the latest for the insults.
First. Being down on our luck means showers are difficult as our home lacks a working shower as it needs repairs. Which is why we are trying to get help. My daughter has chemical imbalances which cause body odor without certain deodorant which when you can afford you go without or something cheaper. Due to allergies that isn't east. my daughter who tries her best was fired for smelling. they called her one Monday which she had off to inform her of that they had a complaint. okay well we managed to take her work clothes and wash them and everything. well she gets to work and there is no discussion just You're Fired.
2nd I am so tried of people and claiming that we are gonna use the money for drugs. Here's the funny part. We lived in Minnesota where medical pot is legal. My husband was approved for it but we were offered a opportunity we couldn't pass up so we relocated leaving all that behind. And doing the best we can. We manage not the best but we survive. So no money isn't going to drugs it would be going to updating a few things in our home to make them easier for my husband to get around. So you see our life isn't easy and it really stinks sometimes but we find a way to continue as I don't give up. money come in first thing it goes to is a place to stay then our few monthly bills which isnt alot as we live very minimal.
May 11th, 2025
Happy Mothers day to all the wonderful mom. Thank you to the o es who have shared and been able to help it is very much appreciated.
May 10th, 2025
Okay so it is official that we have to have somewhere else by the 16th as where we are staying is booked full. We have a possibility at a spot we can pay monthly and be at to rebuild our life's that we can afford on one income if need be. My daughter is hired and working full time. Due to training the last 2 weeks have been barly 20 hours. So please if you can spare even just a dollar please help any little bit help.
May 8th, 2025
I bet many are wondering why I don't ask for help in my local area. Well I will explain why I can't. Lack of programs and funding is low. So while everyone says move into an apartment well it's not always that easy. 2nd of all good luck most want you to make way over what we do on a good month. So we stick to the cheaper route.
I reached out to local organizations, groups even local Facebook communities I have been called a scam I have been insulted. I was raised family's stick together.... they lied. Church told me communities look out for one another. Not true. I get told to go back to my community then. I would love to. But you see I am stuck in yours. And you don't even want me here. People shun homeless but people done realize living in a camper or living in a motel is still homeless but we work jobs right along side of you if we can.
Here's a situation I have had happen many times. People say shop local support local I did a few times now refuse. Few months back things were tight it was my birthday my daughter reached out looking to get birthday deal on coffee for my birthday. Well local shop tells my daughter to check her place out. They have a pay it forward wall. It's a wonderful place. Now I recommend this place to everyone I know. A friend goes there daily after I referred her. Friend took me there few days after my anniversary I made a post supporting them and for a drawing they had. Now yes I could take down the picture but why can I show off local businesses. I can't show my support. But instead I get insulted for waisting money. How when someone offered. Okay so now I have to refuse kindness. Okay so I sit and suffer. Great.
My family hand washes laundry and hang drys it to save money now due to uncontrollable situations what are we supposed to do in a week when we have to leave out current place and are living in parking lots moving daily with gas money we don't have. But we will figure it out one way or another because I won't give up. I will get knocked down and I will rebuild the hard way but I will do it because if I don't what kind of example am I setting for my kids. So you see I would love to make more things from scratch and I do but storage is limited. I do what I can. So please help my family and share this with anyone you know.
May 7th, 2025
So because people in the comments have asked some questions of why don't we... on different things so here are some of the questions, and answers. So let's start with what will help really change. Okay so 1st thing money would go to is a place to park. A seasonal spot year round would be perfect but working within limits of job. And around here that is not very easy of your home on wheels is over 10 years old. Okay so we adapt to staying limits where ever we can afford. Now sadly but to cost that limits us very much as we can only afford so much. So a seasonal spot would bennifit us big time as then we can get the length at a job for our children. They are both very much willing and able to work. Plus being at a seasonal spot would help if we have power as yes I am more than happy to make my own bread as long as a few things... storage is limited in the camper so hard to store non perishables and without power hard to keep food cold. Because that takes either batteries and propane or power. Next thing the money would be used for is updating or getting a newer camper. We have spent the last 6 years upgrading parts of our camper and fixing stuff as needed and now with age restrictions on campgrounds it is making it harder so it's down to finding something we can afford or putting more money into fixing ours.
Due to medical problems they have made day to day working a nightmare. I have been fired alot lately as either calling in because I am in er with a migraine or I am there but very sick after my 8 hour medication for that stops working after about 4. I don't blame them I am just sorry I am not a better employee. Ways to make money from home due to Okay very limited. 1 working phone between 4 people and no internet or hot spot. Okay we make due with what we have. Okay now one working phone 1 car and 3 people trying to drive to jobs Okay can be done. Plus add in Dr appointments oh let's not forget to add yearly exams daughter just found out problem with her eye needs to see a specialist. Okay 2 hr drive not bad but there's something else the money will help us do. And the 2 hr dive is where we are now but hard to say where we will end up just to find a spot or what we can afford. As of right now closest free land no power so very limited on water to wash those rages and dishes where paper products are easier to put in a walmart bag and deposit in the trash can at the local gas station where we will need to go to use the restroom. Because yes I am the type where I wash our laundry by hand because it get expensive to wash laundry for 4 people at a laundromat. Then let's add in showers our shower floor currently needs to be replaced. So paying for showers gets expensive which is nice where some campgrounds have free shower house. I was raised you dont ask for help. You don't tell others your problems. Well sadly they are dead and I am looking at rebuilding everything we have worked so hard to build all while raising 2 wonderful children. Our daughter who is 19 graduated on time last year but never had a graduation party, only card she got was from us. Our son graduates this month on time. But just like our daughter no party, won't get a card from anyone other than us. So yes we are very much alone but we know what hard work is.
I am doing this fundraiser because I can't get help locally. Couple reasons. Programs there are that will help with a camper not a place to rent. Tried them still on waiting list. Or programs don't have money. Try my local community. Up would love to but have been treated very nasty by people that have never met me. So now also problems with needing help in local communities donations of stuff. Here are some of the challenges soap allery, storage (due to limited space) food allery, depending on situation changes the needs at the time. And we are very much on a time crunch as we need to move due to restrictions. This I have been doing from home to try to make extra cash is I crochet so I sell plushies as I have yarn as that is something takes up minimal space and I can do them any time. Or I try to do simple sewing jobs making memory pillows and simple stuff. So while there are days my migraine will have me unable to hardly move I am trying. And my children are either working or looking for jobs. And sadly we are playing the seasonal start date now so trying to get the fastest paycheck. So see alot of things play into effect here. And with your help we can get back to maintaing our lives for the better.
We have applied for disability with an attorney who has been very helpful. But that can take years so we are asking for help so we don't loose everything we have worked so hard to get as we have hit Rock bottom and only had what we could fit in our car. But we have rebuit and overcome a lot of challenges.
