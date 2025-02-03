Assisting with Gracie Lorenzen's Final Expenses

Hello. My name is Heather Lorenzen Menendez, and my mother, Gracie Mae Seabaugh Lorenzen, unexpectedly passed away on January 31, 2025. She had recently been involved in a car accident (1/3/2025) that left minor injuries that she had been recovering from, including 4 fractured ribs and a fractured sternum. It is unclear at this time if something from the car accident or a recent minor fall contributed to her death. We are still awaiting the medical examiner's report.

Gracie was born in Advance, MO, in late August of 1948. She met my father, Daniel Lorenzen, in 1973 and married in 1974. He was the love of her life, and she missed him greatly after his passing in 2023.

She remained independent and was able to take care of things with the support of my sister and I.

Gracie was 76, and until the car accident, had no major medical issues over the course of her life other than common medical issues that we all tend to get at some point. She was an avid reader, having read thousands of books over her lifetime. Her favorite genre was British murder mysteries. She enjoyed watching classic movies and listening to her favorite tenor, Pavarotti. She also enjoyed playing Stardew Valley and other simulation and hidden object games on her computer.

My sister, Jennifer Rossetti, and I are devastated by the sudden passing of our mother, just two years since we also lost our father, Daniel Lorenzen (10/20/1953 - 1/18/2023). Her sudden passing seems surreal as she was really starting to recover from her car accident and seemed happier and brighter about the future.

My mother did not have a lot of savings left after she had to pay for numerous things after my father's death, which included paying for repairs to her car, a new drain field for the house, and repairing or buying other things around the house. We were already selling items she wanted to get rid of to try to replenish her savings, but this recent turn of events has left us very short on funds that we will need to have for legal fees, her cremation, and any other things that will pop up along the way.

We do not have a date for service set up at this time but we plan to make a video to post on YouTube just like we did for our father. Most of our family members are unable to travel due to their own health issues and this way we can pay tribute to our mother and everyone can see and remember her this way.

My sister and I would appreciate any help we can receive during this difficult time. Thank you.