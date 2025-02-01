Supporting the Lorber Family

I didn't ask for this to happen. My arns are worn from years of wear and tear and pulled muscles, My left leg hurts aso much that I have to use crutches to walk now. I've been denied the Canada disability pension fund dispite having doctors notes.



My family and I need help to keep going as it feels like at this point it's feeling like a matter of survival. I'm praying that Jesus makes a way out of this situation and hope that you might be able to help us.