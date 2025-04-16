Campaign Image

2025 Missons Trip

Goal:

 USD $2,500

Raised:

 USD $120

Campaign created by Lily Fox

Help me go on a missions trip to Spain and Portugal! This July I will be going on a missions trip helping with VBS, childrens and youth ministry. I can't wait to see what God has in store for me during this amazing opportunity!

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 hour ago

Amber Guilmette
$ 20.00 USD
1 hour ago

Praying you reach your goal! What a privilege for you to be the hands and feet of Jesus on this mission trip!

Christy Cook
$ 50.00 USD
2 hours ago

Can’t wait to hear how God works in and through you on this trip!

