2025 Missons Trip

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $120
Help me go on a missions trip to Spain and Portugal! This July I will be going on a missions trip helping with VBS, childrens and youth ministry. I can't wait to see what God has in store for me during this amazing opportunity!
Praying you reach your goal! What a privilege for you to be the hands and feet of Jesus on this mission trip!
Can’t wait to hear how God works in and through you on this trip!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.