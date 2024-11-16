Supporting the Lobban Family after Tornado

Goal:
USD $10,000
Raised:
USD $4,590
Campaign funds will be received by Babette Lobban
The Lobbans recently relocated to Oklahoma after retirement. Disaster struck on the night of Nov. 2nd when their home and both cars were demolished by a tornado. Still in shock, they are currently living in a hotel room while navigating steps to re-establish a permanent home and transportation.
So glad you survived the tornado. May St. JOSEPH help you to quickly find a home.
God bless you.
You are in our prayers!
Our family is praying for you
In our prayers Lopez family
December 10th, 2024
A painful but necessary milestone has been reached this week, the property has been fully scraped and nothing, but the foundation of the house remains on the property. This past week mom and dad had a few blessings occur to get them to this milestone. First, a major thank you goes to Casey Russell for sending his skid steer out to Oklahoma with Chad Bednar to help with debris removal. This piece of equipment made a significant difference in breaking up the debris of the barn and garage and moving piles of debris to the street for pickup. Another big thank you goes to Chad Bednar for the time he spent this past week running the skid steer and getting the debris to the street before the last debris pickup day. The second blessing was the arrival of the Brotherhood and Sisterhood organization. They brought BIG equipment and chain saws to finish the jobs that couldn't be done by the skid steer or tractor. This included the demolition of what was remaining of the house and working to take apart the mess of trees intertwined so tightly with other debris on the back side of the lot. The third blessing was finding one of "the reasons" behind why things happen... when the subfloor was removed within the intact portion of the house a significant amount of black mold was found.
Mom and Dad will be meeting with the architect this week to start working on house plans. Dad will should be out of his shoulder sling this week with his recovery from rotator cuff surgery. Again, there is not enough thanks in the world to be said for all the support, love and prayers that have been given to Mom and Dad. But THANK YOU!
December 3rd, 2024
Coming into the Christmas season and coming off of Thanksgiving, Don and Babette want to thank everyone for all the continued love and support they have received. It has made a tremendous difference as they work through this marathon of a recovery. Some big thanks goes out to Samantha and Jon and their teenage boys who have volunteered their time with debris clean up. Samantha out of the blue while delivering a FedEx package reached out asking how she could help, as what she saw while delivering just broke her heart.
Some wins Mom and Dad have had are they finally got a rental!!!! Move in was the day before Thanksgiving! This means they get to be reunited with their two dogs Mulan and Jenny, it will be three weeks now that they haven't seen their pups. They just bought their first Christmas tree as all their Christmas stuff was lost.
Next things to work through include meeting with the contractor about the next steps to rebuilding, including a complete demo and removal of the house debris. There is a lot of red tape with multiple entities to rebuild. The numbers finally came back from insurance. Continued work on debris removal from the property. There is still A LOT of debris removal left. Chain saws, equipment and volunteers are still needed as the deadline for the City to take out the debris is actually this Friday the 6th! Dad still has 3 more weeks left in his sling with no use of it, this is due to his rotator cuff surgery he had just a week before the tornado hit. Up until this point Mom and Dad have been really operating off of adrenaline and survival mode, so continued thoughts, prayers, support and encouragement are all appreciated.
November 16th, 2024
As we come to the close of the second week following the Tornado that hit Don & Babette's neighborhood, a lot has been accomplished with the help of so many wonderful people. Samaritan's Purse, kids from the FFA, countless church groups, baseball and softball teams, Sisters CMRI and all of you who have contributed to the GiveSendGo. All of this support and love makes it possible for Don & Babette to have at this point gotten the yard aspects of things cleaned up of debris, get replacement vehicles for their totaled ones, basic necessities like shoes, coats, toiletries and food. Living out of a hotel is not easy while you try to put your life back together. While Don & Babette wait for the insurance for the house to be finalized for their total loss they continue to work on debris cleanup with the need of heavy machinery with the large trees, out buildings, and to ultimately bull doze what's left of their house. Oklahoma has a very intensive total loss review with insurance, so the waiting game is painfully slow. At this point Don & Babette are looking up to almost of a year before they will be back into their home. Please continue with the thoughts, prayers, love and support.
Don & Babette are working to try and send individual thank you cards to all that have helped them. Please give time and grace but they are hoping to send all of you a thank you from the bottom of their heart.
Photo: Sisters from CMRI helping clean debris.
