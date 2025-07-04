Campaign Image

Smile Strong Heart Health Wins!

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $1,705

Campaign created by Elizabeth Barr

Smile Strong Heart Health Wins!

🦷✨💔 Remembering a life-altering moment when I first heard about the link between gum disease and heart health, something clicked. It wasn't just a random fact; it was an alarm bell for me. As someone who's experienced a heart attack, every piece of my body feels like a vital puzzle in this bigger picture of mine. And lately, that picture is showing some cracks around the edges - literally! 🌋👅

I’ve been living on Social Security income since then, and it’s not easy to juggle bills while facing mounting medical costs. But here's where I need your help: I have a lot of teeth work that needs doing—extractions and replacements. It sounds straightforward but for someone who has lived with dental fear all their life (and trust me, there are stories!), taking this step is huge!

The dentist explained to me that getting these teeth pulled would not only ease the burden on my heart but also potentially improve my overall health significantly. And I believe in miracles—especially when they come wrapped in a new set of dentures! 😂🦷

I'm sharing this with you because, well, why wouldn’t I? We share so much here: memories, dreams, and sometimes even secrets. So let me share mine too: my heart health is deeply connected to dental care—and it turns out that a healthy smile can be the key to unlocking more days filled with joy, laughter, and good conversation!

Imagine coming home after a long day at work or dealing with your own daily challenges, only to have someone bring you comfort in the form of teeth replacement? That's what this is about. It’s not just about fixing my smile—it's about giving me back time and peace of mind so I can focus on living fully each moment ahead!

I hope you feel moved by this story as much as I felt compelled to share it with you all. Because in the end, we are all human; we all need a helping hand sometimes or perhaps many times. If you're able, please consider supporting me through my dental journey—it might just be one of those small acts that lead to big changes! 🙏🦷

#DentalDreams #HeartHealthHappiness #ThankYouForYourHelp

Recent Donations
Show:
NatalieJoTX
$ 25.00 USD
2 days ago

Get your teeth fixed!

Aram Ocean
$ 50.00 USD
6 days ago

Leisa Cole
$ 25.00 USD
8 days ago

Wishing you love, health and happiness always. Take care! 🙏🏼❤️🇺🇸

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
8 days ago

Love you Liz!

Grumpy Cajun
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

Kat Lindley
$ 250.00 USD
9 days ago

Ana in Tx
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

Ryan Fournier
$ 500.00 USD
9 days ago

Love you. ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Margo InWNC
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

🩵👣

Punchbowl
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

The PunchBowlTM visitors
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Love ya !

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

With love from Long Island NY and The Punchbowl!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Hope this helps a little Elizabeth

Becky
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

Praying for you! 🙏

Cathy Rintalan
$ 50.00 USD
9 days ago

I help when I can... You sound like a very worthy recipient!

Stray
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Bigmikeyt1 on X
$ 20.00 USD
9 days ago

Judy
$ 100.00 USD
9 days ago

I hope you enjoy those grandbabies ❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
9 days ago

We love you ms Elizabeth! From one Texan to another.

