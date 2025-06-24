Hands of Hope Initiative Serving those Displaced

Living Word Outreach: Extending the Heart of Jesus to Our Community

Living Word Outreach is a ministry on a mission to meet people right where they are, with practical help and the love of Christ. Through our two outreach arms, Hands of Hope and the Living Word Food Pantry, we are addressing urgent needs in our community caused by displacement, hunger, and hardship.

We are launching and expanding efforts to serve the most vulnerable among us:

Hands of Hope initiative focuses on supporting displaced individuals by providing bottled water, light snacks, and compassionate care. Our first outreach begins this July, with the goal of reminding those without shelter that they are not forgotten; they are seen, loved, and worthy of dignity. Every bottle of water we hand out is a seed of hope.

Living Word Food Pantry serves families facing food insecurity and helping households navigate financial challenges. Our goal is to be a consistent lifeline in times of need.

Your donation helps us. When you give to Living Word Outreach, you’re not just donating you’re making a difference. You’re helping us bring light, hope, and healing to those who need it most.

Let’s serve together. Let’s love louder.

Be the hands and feet of Jesus with us..



