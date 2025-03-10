Taste of Freedom Fresnos 1st AFAM Living History

Goal:
USD $2,500
Raised:
USD $150
Campaign funds will be received by Crossroads to Eternity Ministries
Fresno’s 1st Annual African American Living History Day featuring The Black Cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers educational community event. Vendors, cowboys, great food and community resources will be on hand. There will be a blood drive to help those battling sickle cell disease. The event will take place on March 22nd, 2025 at the Play Field North of Aquatic Center on the Fresno State Campus from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Please consider supporting this historical event and putting Fresno on the map for inclusive American History.
Go Nancy!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.