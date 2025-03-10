Taste of Freedom Fresnos 1st AFAM Living History

Fresno’s 1st Annual African American Living History Day featuring The Black Cowboys and Buffalo Soldiers educational community event. Vendors, cowboys, great food and community resources will be on hand. There will be a blood drive to help those battling sickle cell disease. The event will take place on March 22nd, 2025 at the Play Field North of Aquatic Center on the Fresno State Campus from 9:00AM to 4:00PM. Please consider supporting this historical event and putting Fresno on the map for inclusive American History.