Support Baby Rowan and Parents Colbi and Rob – A Prayer and Giving Opportunity

My name is Monica, and I’m reaching out as a friend of Colbi and Rob, two amazing parents facing an unexpected season with a lot of faith. Their beautiful daughter, Rowan, arrived 16 weeks early—a tiny but mighty fighter who has captured our hearts.

Colbi and Rob have been with Rowan in the NICU, pouring love and strength into her care. Baby Rowan is doing amazing reaching her milestones but will likely need NICU care for several months. Her current estimated NICU stay is 111 days. Colbi was hospitalized for 8 days leading up to Rowan’s birth. Their home is hours away, and they’re also facing previously unexpected costs like meals, time away from work, and medical expenses from both hospitalizations. Rowan’s early arrival has made it difficult for Colbi and Rob to prepare for her homecoming. Colbi, Rob and their furry family members are living in a travel trailer in the hospital parking lot so they can be with baby Rowan. Any monetary donations will go towards everything from medical expenses to necessities still needed at home. Many of you have asked how you can help or what you can send, and this is a way to support them.

I’ve started this GiveSendGo campaign to offer prayers and practical help. They’re so thankful for every prayer for Rowan’s health so far and would be grateful for more shared here—those are invaluable. If you’re able to donate or simply share this information on social media, it can make a great difference in preparing to bring Rowan home while giving Colbi and Rob the opportunity to focus on their little girl.

Thank you for reading, praying, and considering giving. Colbi, Rob, and Rowan mean so much to me, and I know they do to you too.