Medical Need In Our Church Family

Goal:
USD $500
Raised:
USD $600
Campaign funds will be received by Anna Rynders
One of our church families at Little Miami Fellowship has an immediate need for funds to cover a short term medical cost. We would like to bless them at their time of need. God provides for all of our needs and will continue to. He is faithful!
God bless and Godspeed. May Jesus bless you. From the NYKD Pouch Family
May the Lord bless you and keep you, may he make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you and give you rest.
