Campaign Image

Medical Need In Our Church Family

Goal:

 USD $500

Raised:

 USD $600

Campaign created by Anna Rynders

Campaign funds will be received by Anna Rynders

Medical Need In Our Church Family

One of our church families at Little Miami Fellowship has an immediate need for funds to cover a short term medical cost. We would like to bless them at their time of need. God provides for all of our needs and will continue to. He is faithful!

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

NYKD Pouches
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

God bless and Godspeed. May Jesus bless you. From the NYKD Pouch Family

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
1 month ago

May the Lord bless you and keep you, may he make his face shine upon you and be gracious to you and give you rest.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo