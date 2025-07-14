Little Lolas Broken Leg Surgery

While playing with Grandma’s puppy, little Lola, she attempted to jump from my 5 year old son’s arms.

We had just told him the story of her foot breaking when she was little from being dropped to the ground because of being so fragile.

He held onto her leg to keep her less than 5 pound body from crashing to the ground, which instead broke her leg. She now needs surgery to repair the break.

My parents are on a fixed income and need help paying for the very expensive surgery to repair her broken leg, all while my Dad is recovering from a recent stroke. Any help they can get will be greatly appreciated!