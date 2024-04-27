Campaign Image

Supporting Lisa Hudson

Goal:

 USD $20,000

Raised:

 USD $775

Campaign created by Kala Hudson

Campaign funds will be received by Kala Hudson

Please consider helping Lisa in her fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. We are looking at at least a month of treatment and a bone marrow transplant. This is her second battle with cancer. We are looking for partners in prayer first and foremost, any help you are willing to give is greatly appreciated!

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
8 months ago

Continued prayers...Jeff & Lori Gray

Eric and Susan Garner
$ 300.00 USD
9 months ago

Prayers for you Lisa, Love Eric and Susan

Susan
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers for you Lisa. ❤️🙏🏻❤️

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
10 months ago

Prayers for healing and restoration! Our God will do great things.

Lisa
$ 100.00 USD
10 months ago

🙏

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
10 months ago

Praying for a full recovery!

