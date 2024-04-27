Supporting Lisa Hudson

Goal:
USD $20,000
Raised:
USD $775
Campaign funds will be received by Kala Hudson
Please consider helping Lisa in her fight against Acute Myeloid Leukemia. We are looking at at least a month of treatment and a bone marrow transplant. This is her second battle with cancer. We are looking for partners in prayer first and foremost, any help you are willing to give is greatly appreciated!
Continued prayers...Jeff & Lori Gray
Prayers for you Lisa, Love Eric and Susan
Prayers for you Lisa. ❤️🙏🏻❤️
Prayers for healing and restoration! Our God will do great things.
🙏
Praying for a full recovery!
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.