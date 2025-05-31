Help Support Lisa's Cancer Journey

Our beloved friend and neighbor Lisa Captain is beginning the most difficult chapter of her life — and she needs all of our support.

Lisa is a single mother of five and a proud grandmother to ten beautiful grandkids. She has spent her entire life putting others first: raising her children with strength and love, caring for everyone around her, and showing up in quiet, powerful ways when people needed her most.

Now, it’s our turn to show up for her.

Lisa was recently diagnosed with Stage IV esophageal cancer, which has already spread to her lymph nodes and bones. There is no cure, but she’s decided to move forward with chemotherapy to try to slow the cancer’s progression and gain more quality time with her family. The journey ahead will be physically and emotionally exhausting.

Lisa will need round-the-clock support during her chemo weeks — not only for transportation and medical care, but also for daily living: meals, hygiene, medication management, and help around the house. She's already facing major weight loss and severe pain, and without additional care, staying safely at home may not be possible.

We are raising funds to help cover:

• Living expenses during treatment

• In-home care support

• Medical needs not fully covered by insurance

• Mobility aids and comfort-related items

Lisa has always been the quiet, resilient anchor of her family. She never asks for anything — which is why we’re asking on her behalf.

Every donation, no matter the amount, makes a difference. If you’re unable to give financially, please consider sharing this campaign with others who know and love Lisa.

Thank you for helping Lisa focus on the time she has, surrounded by family, comfort, and care.

— Campaign organized by Melissa (Lisa’s neighbor and friend)