Linsey's Surgery Recovery

Goal:

 USD $5,000

Raised:

 USD $170

Campaign created by Kaitlyn Clark

Campaign funds will be received by Kaitlyn Clark

Hey all!

It's time for Linsey's village to come together during this time. As many know, she was involved in an accident, resulting in her forearm being broke. She now needs surgery, putting her out of work even longer now. Unfortunately, in her line of work, she's unable to do it one-handed. Any little bit will help her during this time as she's without income and has to continue to support herself and her son. Let's help keep her going during this time! Thank you so much 🩷

Pat Lester
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Kelly
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Tim Evans
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Best wishes.

Jocelyn
$ 30.00 USD
1 month ago

I hope you have a quick and easy recovery!

Jayme
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Good luck and speedy recovery!! 💕

