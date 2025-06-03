Linsey's Surgery Recovery

Hey all!

It's time for Linsey's village to come together during this time. As many know, she was involved in an accident, resulting in her forearm being broke. She now needs surgery, putting her out of work even longer now. Unfortunately, in her line of work, she's unable to do it one-handed. Any little bit will help her during this time as she's without income and has to continue to support herself and her son. Let's help keep her going during this time! Thank you so much 🩷