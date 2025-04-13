Linette's Emergency Care Fund

Linette is a devoted employee of Merrimack Valley Baptist Church and has been for nearly 15 years. She selflessly serves in ministries at South Merrimack Christian Academy, too. Linette is facing a difficult time as her husband has suffered a major stroke and will likely require 24/7 care in a nursing home. This unexpected turn of events has left Linette with substantial medical and living expenses to contend with, as her husband is no longer able to work to help provide for their family. Despite her own financial struggles, Linette remains committed to her work and the ministry at MVBC and SMCA, pouring her life into the community she serves.

As a faithful member of the community, Linette has touched countless lives through her tireless efforts and dedication. Now, we have an opportunity to give back and support her in her time of need. The goal of this campaign is to raise at least $5000 to help cover the financial burden of her husband's care and living expenses, ensuring that Linette can continue to serve the community she loves without the added stress of financial hardship.

Your donation, no matter the amount, will bring hope and relief to Linette during this challenging time. Your support will not only provide for their immediate needs but also enable Linette to continue her to support her husband while he is in the hospital. We ask that you consider donating to this campaign and praying for Linette and her family as they navigate this difficult season. Together, we can make a difference in the life of this faithful servant and her family. Thank you for your generosity and support!