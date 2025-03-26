Help Save Lindsey's Tatas! Watch to the end!

Below you will find Lindsey's letter which inspired me to create an opportunity for myself and our community to support her experience with Tata cancer (her words) through GiveSendGo. Help her preserve her body and freeze her Tatas through Cryoablation: a minimally invasive, non-traditional and uninsured procedure. She is bravely helping pioneer an alternative treatment with cryoablation that we know will have good results and hopefully help make this less invasive procedure more accessible to other woman who may face similar circumstances.

Lindsey heads to Scottsdale, AZ for the procedure on April 13th! Thank you for helping fund this unexpected 100% out of pocket expense so that Lindsey can saver her Tatas and quickly move on with life, instead of multiple major high-risk surgeries with long recovery times.

Lindsey's Story:

Much to my surprise, two days before Thanksgiving 2024, I found out I had a breast cancer tumor. I went through the normal phases of fear, doubt, anger, worry, and wondering if I'll die and not be here to watch my boys grow up and leave them behind. I rushed through meetings with doctors and tests. Within a week, I was scheduled for a double mastectomy 2 months out with reconstruction using implants. Even though it didn't feel like it initially, it was a blessing not to have immediate surgery. With this time and being a health conscious person, I began doing research on cancers and other diseases, how they start, alternative treatments and how to heal the body without drastic medical intervention. The human body is amazing and made to heal. I was never a candidate for chemo or radiation, but definitely for major surgery. Even if I had been told that I needed to do the body-killing "cancer treatments" of chemo or radiation, I knew I would never. Unfortunately, many doctors and nurses don't tell patients about what is on the other side of these "treatments."

Through my research and reflecting, I quickly recognized how I ended up with this Tata cancer and immediately began doing all of the alternative things aiming to kill the cancer cells myself. It became another full time job, but one I was willing to take! You. Name. It. I did it! And all of it has been a positive for my overall health. As of now, I have cancelled two surgery dates annoying the many doctors I've met with (confronted a couple that were fear mongering and completely out of line), and had an ultrasound that showed a reduction in the tumor size that has made me a candidate for cryoablation (a probe inserted to freeze cells, kill them instantly, then thaw with no disfigurement to breast tissue); a much less invasive, but effective procedure with little to no recovery time.

However, our sick care system.... I mean, "health care system" and insurance won't cover cryoablation. Insurance will pay several hundred thousand dollars for multiple major complicated surgeries to cut off breasts, put implants in or fat transfer (I don't have a lot of fat to choose from), take out implants if/when they make the person sick, then do fat transfer.... and around and around we go with no end in sight and major long-term recoveries after each surgery. Insurance won't pay for a minimally invasive FDA cleared procedure that has a 98% success rate of cure and costs $11,500. With cryoablation, there is a cure; an easy treatment where I can resume life that day, kill the cancer cells immediately and not have any deformity to my body or need for major surgeries, reconstruction or deadly disease causing drugs.