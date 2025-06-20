Mike Lindell Legal Defense Fund

UPDATE: July 7, 2025

**THERE ISN’T MUCH TIME LEFT TO STAND WITH MIKE- GO TO GIVESENDGO.COM/MIKELINDELL FOR UPDATED INFORMATION!

For years, Mike Lindell has been a tireless fighter — not just for election integrity, but for people across this country. From helping addicts find freedom through recovery, to providing thousands of jobs through American manufacturing, to standing boldly for truth when others backed down — Mike has always given selflessly. Now, he’s facing an overwhelming $400,000 legal battle as he appeals the massive lawsuits brought by voting machine corporations determined to silence him. We’re putting this fundraiser together because we believe it’s our turn to stand with Mike. If he’s ever inspired you, fought for what you believe, or given you hope — we invite you to join us and give whatever you can.

thank you and God Bless you,

Friends of Mike Lindell





UPDATE: June 24, 2025

MIKE SET TO APPEAL!

MyPillow 100% Exonerated; Mike Lindell appealing financial hit!

Mike Lindell wants to thank every supporter who stood by him through one of the toughest battles of his life. Because of your prayers, your donations, and your love for our country—the truth won. The jury made the right decision. This victory wasn’t just for Mike—it was for everyone who believes in freedom, truth, and the American Dream.

You know Mike’s story— From addiction to building MyPillow into a household name, Mike’s life is a story of redemption through faith and hard work. He lived the American Dream. But when he stood up to question our elections, Dominion tried to destroy everything—his company, his name, and his mission. But they failed, because good people across this country stood with him.

Now, even after winning in court, they’re hitting Mike and his team with over 2.3 million in legal fees. That’s not right. There was no defamation, but they wanted to punish him anyway. They want to make it look like they won something. But we know the truth—they are using lawfare to scare people like Mike and other influential people from speaking out.

We can’t let them get away with this. MIKE IS APPEALING THIS FINANCIAL HIT AS HE SHOULD! We need to HELP Mike raise $400,000 right now to push back on this massive burden and support the attorneys taking the appeal on.

Mike's trial has been critical in exposing the electronic voting machine corruption and now we are asking you—please help Mike finish this fight. Every dollar matters to win- again.

God Bless,

Friends and Supporters of Mike Lindell





UPDATE: June 16, 2025

Mike Lindell Vindicated in Landmark Defamation Trial

MyPillow is exonerated and will Pay $0.00

Denver, CO — In a defiant stand for the First Amendment, Mike Lindell, CEO of MyPillow, has emerged largely victorious in a closely watched defamation trial brought by former Dominion Voting Systems executive Eric Coomer. While corporate media giants like Fox News surrendered under pressure—paying $787.5 million to Dominion to avoid a courtroom showdown—Lindell took the fight all the way to a jury trial and was overwhelmingly cleared of wrongdoing.

“this was huge victory for our country! MyPillow was sued for NO reason and they won! The media should wake up and stop backing companies that rhyme with Dominion,” said Mike Lindell. “Smartmatic, ES&S and start looking at the companies they are attacking like MyPillow. MyPillow is innocent now!” said a very triumphant Lindell.

Victory Checklist:

• MyPillow: Fully exonerated

• Mike Lindell: Cleared of malice, no punitive damages, no conspiracy

• Lindell defended free speech—and won.

Coomer sought over $60million in damages. The jury awarded him a total of less than 5% (to be appealed!)—and nothing from MyPillow. They also rejected claims of malice and punitive intent, confirming that Lindell was driven not by hatred—but by conviction.

Mike Lindell stood alone—refusing to pay hush money and refusing to apologize for voicing concerns shared by millions of Americans.

Instead of bowing, Lindell walked into a courtroom, testified for eight consecutive days, and emerged with no punitive judgment, no finding of malice, and zero liability for MyPillow. That is a decisive win for Lindell—and a resounding affirmation that free citizens have a right to say what they believe is true.

“It’s time to get MyPillow back into the boxstores and all those that cancelled us, shopping channels and everything else the media attacked which was MyPillow for four years. Are they going to apologize to MyPillow and start buying MyPillows?” said Lindell in a late afternoon press conference.

Lawfare Defeated, Free Speech Defended

“Mike Lindell has shown that you can speak your mind—yes, even politically—and stand by your beliefs without being destroyed,” said one legal observer. “That’s the essence of the First Amendment.”

The trial exposed how “The Club”—Coomer’s own term for the elite circle of government and election officials—operates to protect itself while demonizing dissenters. In a powerful closing, attorney Jennifer DeMaster stated:

“The plaintiff can have free speech—but he can’t,” pointing at Lindell.

• This case wasn’t just about Lindell—it was about whether every American still has the right to speak what they believe. And the jury’s answer affirmed that yes, we do have the right to question elections.

Final Word:

Mike Lindell stood up to Dominion Voting Systems and came out in a victory for courage and commitment to truth and to repairing the damaged reputation of his USA company.

And while we do not agree that the plaintiff was entitled to any award whatsoever, and his motivations were to harm Mike Lindell, this was nevertheless a victory for Lindell, a victory for MyPillow, and a historic win for free speech in America.

About Mike Lindell & MyPillow

Mike Lindell is the founder and CEO of MyPillow and a prominent voice for election integrity in America. Despite mounting legal battles and widespread censorship, Lindell continues to advocate for transparency in voting systems and accountability from public officials. He has produced several documentaries and sponsored cyber symposiums to investigate and expose vulnerabilities in U.S. election infrastructure.

For media inquiries, please contact: Support@lindelldefensefund.org